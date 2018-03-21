Lula approves depot renovations in split vote

The Lula City Council is moving forward with plans for renovation of the train depot.
The council agreed Monday night on a configuration of the building along with features the council would like to see included in the renovation project.
This step comes following numerous public meetings to receive input from the citizens regarding design and functionality of the facility once renovation is completed.
“We got public hearing comments from different people, and the council, and then we had our engineer design several options based on those comments,” Mayor Jim Grier said.
Councilman Vince Evans proposed the council approve a design that would include a stage, plus additional serving and storage area. Evans pointed out the serving area can be made portable in order to set up additional tables if necessary.
“I think it is the best plan, it gives the most options down the road,” said Evans.
With an estimated construction cost of $171,048, this design would increase the budget for phase one by 6.5 percent.
Councilman Marvin Moore noted the finance committee had earmarked $160,000 for phase one of the three phase project and recommended staying within the budget.
“We just don’t want to build in more capacity than we may need,” said Moore.
There are still items that will be needed that will be outside of construction, such as tables, chairs and possibly an audio and video system as well, noted Moore.
A motion was made by Moore to move forward with a design that would not include a stage and would have less seating area, but would remain within budget.
“If sometime down the road the council sees a need for a stage, one could be built in at that time,” Moore said.
The motion passed 3-2 with Councilman Evans and Councilman Garnett Smith voting against the proposal.
“Soon we will start to discuss what phase two and phase three might look like so the council can begin to influence those as well,” Mayor Grier said.
In the meantime, the city will continue to pursue grants to assist with renovation of the depot, according to City Manager Dennis Bergin.
The council is hoping to have phase one of the renovation project start-up following Railroad Days in May with anticipation of completion prior to the annual fall festival later this year.
See this week's issue of the Banks County News for more information from the Lula City Council meeting.
Lula approves depot renovations in split vote
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry