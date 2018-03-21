Bill Williamson (03-20-18)

COMMERCE - Bill F. Williamson, 83, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Williamson was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Gladys Mauldin Glausson. He was retired from Roper Pump. Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis Mauldin and John Mauldin.
Survivors include his daughter, Pam Williams, Commerce; son, Keith Williamson, Jefferson; sisters, Joyce McRee, Jefferson, Ann Wilbanks, Nicholson, and Martha Beck, Jefferson; brother, Jimmy Mauldin, Commerce; and grandchildren, Robert L. Moore (Crystal) and Anna N. Williamson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 22 graveside at Howington Cemetery with Mr. Henry Dills officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from noon until 1:30 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
