Last week, the Banks County Lady Leopards were up 2-0 at halftime over Rabun County. The result was a 5-2 loss.
On Tuesday vs. Oglethorpe County, the Lady Leopards had a 4-2 lead. The result? For the second straight game, the Lady Leopards allowed five second-half goals. The goals were too much as the Lady Leopards fell 7-4 to the Lady Patriots.
"We have just proven to be a first half team," head coach Maranda Parks said. "We are not completely sure exactly what happens to the team from first half to second, but we are working on discovering what we can do to prevent this from continuing to happen by watching film and talking to specific players.
"I did feel like the girls tried harder than they did in the Rabun County game. We just had a lot of factors against us. We still have a couple of players recovering from sickness and the weather wasn't ideal. We had the wind working to our advantage in the first half, but we just didn't take advantage of it as well as Oglethorpe did in the second."
The Lady Leopards play Elbert County on Friday night.
Soccer: Lady Leopards' 4 goals not enough vs. Oglethorpe Co.
