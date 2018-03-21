Statham City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to table a proposed contract with Bureau Veritas (which contracts for planning and zoning, inspections and code enforcement) so it can get a cost comparison between using a private contractor and city employees for the services.
Hal Chitwood of Bureau Veritas addressed the council at a work session last Thursday and said the company works under a per-hour or per-inspection arrangement. The company gets 75 percent of the cost for a building permit to do inspections. Building permits are calculated on a flat rate, plus a certain amount per square foot, Chitwood said.
Statham previously had two staff members who did the planning and zoning, code enforcement and building inspections, but both have since left the city.
Councilman Dwight McCormic, at the work session, asked about replacing the two who left. City administrator Michelle Irizarry said she had made two job offers, and both were declined.
Councilman Perry Barton asked how sign, parking and sidewalk complaints would be enforced. Chitwood said city staff takes the complaints and gives them to the company, which then investigates.
See more in the March 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Statham council tables action on contract for code enforcement, building inspections
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry