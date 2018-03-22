1-year old transferred to Egleston following accidental shooting

A 1-year-old child accidentally shot by a 2-year-old sibling Wednesday morning has been transferred from Piedmont Athens Regional to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton said Thursday morning that the child is reportedly in stable condition.
The incident occurred Wednesday morning at a home on Woodland Lane in Hull, when the 2-year-old reportedly found a handgun in a bedroom.
Madison County EMS and sheriff’s officers responded to the home and EMS transported the 1-year-old to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with what Patton said emergency workers described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The 2-year-old was unharmed. Patton said the pair were the only children located in the home at the time of the shooting.
Patton said the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS).
Patton said officials will present the results of the investigation to the district attorney to determine any possible charges for reckless conduct or cruelty to children.
