James Morgan (03-21-18)

COMMERCE - James Lamar Morgan, 65, entered into rest Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Mr. Morgan was born in Commerce, the son of the late Doyle Banks Morgan and Vivian Louise Garrett Morgan.
Survivors include two aunts, Virginia Gailey, Commerce, and Mildred Garrett Broussard, Toccoa; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 23, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Whitehead officiating with burial to follow in Apple Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Ray Gailey, Mark Gailey, Michael Gailey, Darrell Garrett, Larry Garrett Ricky Garrett, and John Craig. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
