James Morgan (03-21-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, March 22. 2018

COMMERCE - James Lamar Morgan, 65, entered into rest Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Mr. Morgan was born in Commerce, the son of the late Doyle Banks Morgan and Vivian Louise Garrett Morgan.

Survivors include two aunts, Virginia Gailey, Commerce, and Mildred Garrett Broussard, Toccoa; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 23, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Whitehead officiating with burial to follow in Apple Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Ray Gailey, Mark Gailey, Michael Gailey, Darrell Garrett, Larry Garrett Ricky Garrett, and John Craig. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.