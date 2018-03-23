Corey Martin (03-21-18)

GAINESVILLE - Corey Brandt Martin, 33, was born on January 21, 1985, and passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Corey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gartrell and Geneva Martin. He was a sweet and caring soul to all who knew him and was a loving father, son, brother and friend.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarah May Martin; mother, Brenda Twitty; stepfather, Mike Bland; father, Lamar Martin; stepmother, Betty Martin; brother, Wesley Martin (Taylor Martin); sister, Keri Martin Walker (Kameron Walker); stepbrother, Wade Oden; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Eunice Twitty.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 29, at 3 p.m. at Byars Funeral Home in Cumming, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to The Medical Center Foundation at www.themedicalcenterfoundation.org or the charity of your choice.
