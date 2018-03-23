Bridges: Here’s to the underdog in all of us

The NCAA basketball tournament has always been one of the greatest spectacles in not only college athletics but all of sports.
This year’s tournament, which began last week, has proven to be no different. For me it’s always been about pulling for the lower-seeded teams in their efforts to upset one of the big boys of college basketball.
We’ve seen it again this year. For the first time in tournament history, a No. 16 seed shocked a No. 1 seed as the University of Maryland Baltimore County (Don’t worry, I hadn’t heard of the school, either.) defeated ACC power Virginia. And it wasn’t just a last-second buzzer beater win, either. UMBC dominated the contest and turned back Virginia at every turn.
It’s funny how when you are watching games like this, you get the feeling you have been a fan of a team the whole time even though you are watching them for the first time and in this case just now learning about the school.
While the clock struck midnight for this Cinderella team Sunday night, it was still a memorable experience.
I read a great feature story in The Baltimore Sun on the team’s tournament glory and how much exposure it gave the school.
Another team that has captured the spirit of the underdog in all of us has been Loyola-Chicago. After defeating Miami in the opening round, Loyola continued its magical run two days later by defeating Tennessee and is now in the Sweet 16.
While some school officials (I’m not saying that is the case with these schools) don’t want to admit it, the publicity received from the NCAA tournament is some of the greatest advertising you can have. And in this case, it is all free.
As the build-up continues to the Sweet 16, Loyola-Chicago is going to be written about, profiled and shown on numerous sports outlets. It will be national exposure for a program and a school which many, quite frankly, did not know about. It will be a major plus in recruiting players for the program who will see how far the team can go and has gone.
It still amazes me how long it has taken big-time college football to get on the playoff bandwagon. Even now of course they still don’t have it completely right. With just four teams in, it robs the fans of seeing a true playoff format with teams from the smaller conferences.
This past season would have been the perfect chance for college football to have allowed a program like Central Florida the chance to play on the big stage of the playoffs. The Knights did defeat Auburn, one of the powers of college football, in their bowl game but even then, there were excuses of how Auburn really didn’t want to be in the game.
Until big-time college football (the other levels have always had an extended playoff format) wises up and goes to more teams (it should be a gradual increase to eight, then to 16, then to 32 teams), it will still not have the same flavor of the NCAA basketball tournament.
In big-time college football, there would be no place for teams like UMBC or Loyola-Chicago. And that would be a shame because it would deprive those schools, as well as fans, a chance to experience something special.
It would take away the place for the underdog. All of us can relate to being an underdog in some form or fashion.
For now, we can continue to enjoy the NCAA tournament each year. It is custom-made for the underdog. It’s what has made March Madness must see television for decades.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes comments about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Here’s to the underdog in all of us
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry