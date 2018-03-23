Football: Cheatham leaving Banks Co. to take Fannin Co. HC job

Friday, March 23. 2018
Chad Cheatham, who was introduced in December as the next head coach of the Leopards after former coach Josh Shoemaker resigned, is now the new head coach of Fannin County High School.
The news was made official yesterday and confirmed by BCHS principal Joseph Goodroe Friday morning. The Leopards will be looking for their 16th head coach in the program's 52-year history.
Check back for more updates as they become available.

