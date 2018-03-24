Colbert man dies in Friday accident

A Colbert man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 Friday morning.
Grady Godfrey, 75, died when his white Dodge Caravan crossed the centerline at 3840 Hwy. 29 and struck a northbound 18-wheeler.
Madison County Coroner Julie Phillips said Godfrey was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was emotionally shaken but not injured. Phillips said that it appeared Godfrey was having a medical emergency while driving.
There will be no charges in the accident.
