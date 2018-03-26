Madison County BOC to meet Monday

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, March 26.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report
•Report from the industrial development and building authority.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Consider abandoning a portion of M&S Lane.
•Consider approval of an Industrial Development and Building Authority bond issuance. (Chairman John Scarborough)
•Consider new bylaws for the senior center advisory council. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider appointing Jeff Dillard to fill a vacant IDA position. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider adopting Hope Drive. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider abandoning a portion of Berkley Road. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
