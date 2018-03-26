IDA discusses refinancing, $4.5 million waterline project

Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) expects to open a power plant at the old Trus Joist wood plant on Hwy. 72 by June 2019. But the county industrial authority (IDA) has a lot of work to do before it can fulfill its promise to provide water to the facility, which will need an estimated one million gallons of water a day.
The IDA is dealing with refinancing, intergovernmental agreements, contract negotiations with the power company, engineering and design work and a vacancy at its director’s position. IDA Chairman Bruce Azevedo is handling many of the day-to-day duties formerly held by Marvin White, who was recently fired by the IDA after 16 years on the job.
Azevedo said it’s a priority of the authority to refinance its debt load so that it can free up enough cash to help cover the cost of water line installation from Elbert County to the power plant. The new business is expected to generate an annual $1 million in property taxes for the county, while also serving as a major water customer. And authority members see the cost of the line as worthwhile, given the long-term return in revenues for Madison County. The chairman said refinancing old debts to help pay for the line is a better option than other alternatives.
“It beats raising taxes,” he said.
But the refinancing deal will require that the IDA get the backing of the county commissioners, who will be asked March 19 to support the plan.
The IDA has $8.3 million in outstanding debts for infrastructure projects. During White’s tenure, the industrial authority ran over 200 miles of water lines around the county in a variety of projects that included 12 loans. Four of those loans have an interest rate below three percent, while eight are above three percent. The eight loans above three percent will be refinanced to free up more cash to deal with the power plant project.
The industrial authority has an annual collective debt payment of $800,000 on its loans. Through refinancing, the IDA will reduce that annual debt payment to $535,000, saving roughly $265,000 annually. Meanwhile, the county has applied to the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) for a loan to cover the estimated $4.5 million cost of running a water line from Elbert County to the power plant. The authority has also applied for multiple grants with the hopes of offsetting its costs. The authority should hear back on those applications in the next couple of months.
To serve the power plant, Madison County will purchase water from Elbert County, then run water down Hwy.72 to the power plant. That line will also branch and run to Madico Industrial Park off Hwy. 172. Water will be sold to the power plant at a $3.50-per-1,000-gallon rate established for any major user purchasing over 500,000 gallons of water a day. The company will be required to pay for at least 500,000 gallons a day or face a higher rate.
IDA members talked at length about a proposed “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) with GRP, which details what’s expected of the company and the authority. Group members sat with copies of the MOU and went line by line, reviewing the language of the agreement. A primary concern for the IDA is not getting stiffed by the company if the business plans fall through or if some calamity happens. Authority attorney Victor Johnson outlined a number of protection measures in the MOU designed to keep the authority from being on the hook for debt payments if the power plant fails to hold up its end of the bargain.
Group members also talked logistics about water delivery. For instance, authority member Derek Doster said the MOU needs to spell out more than just an agreement on water volume, such as one million of gallons per day. He said the IDA needs to establish a stable flow rate for the water. Doster doesn’t want to see the company using up its one million per day withdrawal in a very short period of time and hampering water services for other water customers.
Utility director Steve Shaw agreed with Doster.
“If you go from 1,000 to 200 gallons per minute, you can cause some issues in the system,” he said.
The water line will need to be bored under the railroad on Hwy. 72 near the plant. GRP is expecting that to be done by Dec. 31 of this year. A water tank is also planned for the plant. This will help keep a supply on hand for the plant and reduce the business’s strain on the water system. The two sides are talking about what size that tank will be. The IDA is requesting a three-million gallon tank. The tank will be paid for by the company and then deeded to the IDA. This will allow the company not to pay taxes to the county on the tank itself. The tank might allow the IDA to eliminate another tank from its system, which would reduce costs.
Also March 19, the authority agreed to advertise a policy change that will include a five-percent charge for all credit/debit transactions on water payments. IDA members said this isn’t for profit, but simply to recoup the costs the IDA incurs in handling payments through credit card companies.
Other planned policy changes include an increase in late payment charges. All water customers delinquent by 30 days will face a 15-percent fee. Another $25 will be added if the account reaches 45 days in arrears. The IDA is also addressing its fees for inspecting water systems in subdivisions. Minor subdivisions will include a $100 plan review fee and a $100 per day inspection fee. Major subdivisions will include a $250 plan review fee and a $150 per day inspection fee.
