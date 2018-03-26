Educators meet about school safety

The issue of school safety is on the minds of many across the U.S. right now. That’s true in Madison County, too.
So, the county school board held a school safety session March 16 in the BOE meeting room with county educators, student resource officers, administrators and David Shanks of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA.)
Superintendent Allen McCannon said he wanted to have the meeting to discuss what is being done and what could be done to deal with the issue of school shootings.
McCannon opened the meeting, passing out a document detailing mental health monitoring and assistance in the school system, such as universal behavior screening, relationships with support groups, counselors and school psychologists, anti-bullying curriculum, positive behavior programs and mental health assessment training for staff members.
“If somebody went to a principal and said, ‘Hey, what do you do with mental health? This (the two-page sheet) just gives you an example of the things we have in the area of mental health. That’s a lot of stuff.”
McCannon said there’s a balancing act between public disclosure of safety measures and revealing things to people, when some of those people may have bad intent.
“Used to, you put your emergency plans on the website,” said McCannon. “Now, because of terrorism and other things, you don’t pass them out. You guard them, because the bad guys might see them. But we want an equal basis of understanding for what we have in place and what we’ve done.”
The superintendent asked David Shanks of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to offer thoughts on school safety. Shanks said GEMA has seen a surge in reported incidents since the Parkland shooting in Florida that killed 17 students.
“Our reporting system has been inundated since Florida with little things, from kids taking pictures in class saying stupid things (about shootings) and doing things when I was a young kid, I never would have thought about doing,” he said. “But it’s happening and because it’s getting a lot of publicity, it’s starting to happen a lot more.”
Shanks said he’s preaching two things to schools right now: 1.) if you see something, say something; 2.) lock all the doors.
“I believe you’ll find out when the final report (on Parkland) comes out, there’s a good possibility the shooter made entry through an unsecured door,” said Shanks. “That (locking all the doors) is getting pushback, especially among high schools, because of the traffic that goes in and out. I understand that. However, we have to weigh that. Are we going to have safety or are we going to have convenience? We’re pushing teaching behind locked doors, even in classrooms. If teachers are inside, the doors are locked.”
There was considerable discussion Friday about doors at the high school, where 1,400 students are frequently moving from one building to another. For instance, how does a school system monitor who’s coming in and out of unlocked doors? Do you station a law officer or teacher at every door? And what person will be able to identify all 1,400 students. Do you install a card system that must be used for entry? If so, what about tailgating, where one student simply follows another? If you have metal detectors, like at the county government complex, do you use a wand on everyone changing classes who sets off the alarm with their belt buckle or other incidental metal?
With locked doors, Shanks said there’s far more control, though a loss of convenience. He said locked doors need a crash bar so people inside can escape in case of a fire. But that also raises possibility of one person letting in another.
Shanks also discussed the horrifying scenario of locked doors during a shooting and a student trying to get toward safety as a shooter approaches. Does a teacher open the door to save the child but expose other kids to more danger?
“That’s the kind of a decision a teacher has to make,” said Shanks.
The public safety recommendation is to keep the door shut if the danger is obvious, but the notion is also gut-wrenching for teachers. And a couple of educators visibly cringed during the discussion of such a terrible decision.
Shanks said beyond locked doors, it’s very important for kids and parents to feel comfortable reporting suspicious activity to teachers and administrators, even if it’s anonymously. But it needs to happen in a timely manner.
“Most of them (shooters) have broadcast in some way (beforehand),” said Shanks. “That’s why if you see something, say something. If kids and parents see something on Snapchat or Facebook, they have to feel they can forward that to the administration.”
Surveillance cameras are a security tool at schools. Shanks said they “tell a story,” but he said that unless they are constantly monitored, they won’t offer real-time security assistance, they’ll simply show an incident after the fact. School board chairman Robert Hooper brought up the possibility of having community volunteers watch surveillance cameras. He talked about this as a potential way for civic-minded people to give back to the community.
There have been two incidents of guns on Madison County campuses the past two years, one at the middle school last year and one at the high school this year.
Hooper said kids who report such incidents are heroes and deserve thanks from the school and community. Such reporting helps save lives. He said communication is key.
“There was a child that reported a gun being brought to school and of course that child needs to be anonymous, but I tell you what, in my mind, that child is a tremendous hero for having the courage to speak up,” said Hooper. “We’re trying to encourage that communication.”
The chairman said he has three kids in the school system and is concerned as a parent, not just a school board member. He said he doesn’t favor metal detectors or arming teachers.
“I think there are other was to approach things other than metal detectors and wanding each child as they come in,” he said. “Heaven forbid, we put a gun in the school, unless it’s a trained SRO (student resource officer).”
School board members voiced the desire to ensure safety as best as possible, while also not creating a prison-like or militarized atmosphere.
“I want to do this in a manner that creates comfort for the children and they feel safe, not fear,” said BOE member Cindy Nash. “I want us to be careful about that. Because we have a great culture here and I want to keep that.”
McCannon said that a fearful environment will keep people from talking.
“If it’s a combative, fearful environment, then people are going to keep their mouths shut,” he said.
Shanks said metal detectors can be useful, but added that “you can look at TSA and see how well they work. There’s a lot they catch, but a lot they don’t.” He suggested money is better spent on more school resource officers.
Shanks said there was the mentality when he was growing up of “I don’t want to rat my friends out.” But he said the stakes are too high in the age of school shootings to hold on to that way of thinking.
“We’ve got to overcome that mentality, he said.
Hooper said he’s nearly 50 and used to come to school with a pocket knife, adding that there were students who might have a deer rifle in their truck. But he said the times are different now, especially in the age of social media, where bad ideas have taken root in young minds. Hooper said the NRA has caught a lot of flak, but he said if you want to fix the gun problem in American “you have to fix the family.”
There was also discussion of the effects realistic, first-person shooter games have on young people, where kids may be desensitized to the concept of killing. McCannon said this has a destructive psychological effect on kids, adding that the mass shootings are more than just a school problem but a societal problem. Hooper agreed, adding that America is becoming an instant gratification society.
“We’ve got to discourage that,” he said.
Shanks said he felt a good way to combat the ongoing school shooting epidemic is to eliminate a shooter’s identity from all news reports. He said troubled people see shooters get so much attention through homicidal actions. And they want that attention, too. Refusing to name the shooters would help deflate this perverse incentive, he said.
“Don’t name the shooter,” he said. “Don’t show their picture. Let it go. Show the victims and the heroes that could be named instead.”
Superintendent-in-waiting Michael Williams said he’d like to have GEMA tour the schools and give an assessment to administrators of security concerns they see at each campus. Shanks said GEMA would be glad to do that. Hooper suggested the school board review and approve security plans on a yearly basis.
While Shanks said schools cannot eliminate threats, he added that they can take actions to minimize them.
“I wish I could tell you that if you do this, this and this, I can guarantee (safety), but I can’t do that,” he said. “What I can tell you is locked doors, mental health, SRO, (law enforcement vehicles parked out front and if you see something, say something.”
In other matters Friday, the school board approved the purchase of additional surveillance cameras with $66,000 in car sales tax funds at the middle school and high school.
Ila Elementary School principal Amanda Wommack is also moving to the school system’s elementary curriculum director’s position effective July 1. She will replace Cathy Gruetter.
