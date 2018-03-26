MAYSVILLE - Gary I. Verhulst, 70, entered into rest Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Mr. Verhulst was born in Detroit, Mich., the son of the late Charles and Shirley Tieman Verhulst. He was a member of Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief Unit 19-R, ABPA, Gold Wing Road Rider Association, Harley Owners Group "HOG", and Grove Level Baptist Church. Mr. Verhulst served his country in the United States Army, and was a retired fireman. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Gary Verhulst, Jr.; and a brother, Paul Verhulst.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Miller Verhulst, Maysville; two sons, Chuck Verhulst and his wife Katherine, and Gary I. Verhulst, III and his wife Christina, all of Warren, Mich.; five sisters, Vicky Kozak, Drydan, Mich., Gail Cramer and her husband Ken, Wellington, Fla., Mary Verhulst-Van, Center Line, Mich., Becky Verhulst-Lyon and her husband Roy, Harrison Township, Mich., and Rachael Verhulst, Zepher Hills, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held Sunday, March 25, from Grove Level Baptist Church with Pastors Jeff Appling and John Wood, and Mr. Don Moore officiating.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Gary Verhulst (03-21-18)
