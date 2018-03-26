'Steve' Barden (03-23-18)

HOSCHTON - Joel Steven "Steve" Barden, 67, passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Mr. Barden was born in Atlanta, the son of the late Howell and Norma Dunn Barden. Mr. Barden was a retired Feeder Driver at United Parcel Service (UPS) with 36 years of service. He was a member of the Galilee Christian Church in Jefferson and a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. If Steve could say "yes" to helping another, he always did. There is no telling how many of God's children that Steve served along his journey. Mr. Barden was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Barden.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Barden, Hoschton; daughters, Miki Cooper and her husband Chip, Clinton, South Carolina, and Melanie Williams and her husband Jeff, Hull; six adoring grandchildren, Avery, Cade, Hollis and Hayes Williams, Ella and Lois Cooper; five brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 25, at Galilee Christian Church with Ministers Nick Vipperman and Tom Plank officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers were Cade Williams, Hayes Williams, Chip Cooper and Jeff Williams.
Memorials may be made to Galilee Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, GA 30549, or the Northeast Georgia Hospice, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
