BETHLEHEM - Mary Willie Thompson, 97, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
A native of Winder, she was the daughter of the late Charles "Charlie" H. Dunagan and Hattie Austin Dunagan. Mrs. Thompson retired from H and H Manufacturing as a seamstress and attended Bethlehem First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, Watson Thompson; and a sister, Madeline Sims.
Survivors include her devoted sons, Derrell Thompson and Randy (Donna) Thompson, both of Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Kyle (Jessica) Thompson and Lance (Tara) Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Easton Thompson.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 25, at Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Frank Bernat officiating. Burial was at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to the Bethlehem First United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or to the Chapel Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Mary Thompson (03-24-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry