COMMERCE - Bernice Harris, 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 28, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 27, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church between the hours of 6 to 8 p.m.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Bernice Harris (03-21-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry