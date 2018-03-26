WINDER - Mary Dianne Thornton, 72, passed away at her residence March 23, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late W. T. "Dub" and Ora Sauls Hall. A former resident of Winder, she relocated here in 2013 from Olathe, Kan. and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, James Donald Thornton, Winder; children, Don (Amy King) Thornton, Jr., Winder, and Rev. Jason (Dawn) Thornton, Pella, Iowa; and grandchildren, Bryan Thornton, Destinie Thornton, Kathleen Thornton, Sarah Thornton, Riley Thornton and Connor Thornton.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Thornton officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Mary Thornton (03-23-18)
