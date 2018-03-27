Neace resigns as mayor; named city administrator

Jerry Neace resigned from his position as mayor of the City of Baldwin on Monday night and then was immediately hired as the city’s new city administrator.
Following a brief closed session in which Neace resigned, Mayor Pro-Tem Jeff Parrish conducted the remainder of the meeting during which Neace’s four-year contract as city administrator was approved.
Parrish said current city administrator Tommie Perry presented her resignation to the council on February 26, but said she would work into April to give the council time to find someone for her position.
Neace’s annual salary will be $65,000 and he begins his new position effective March 27, 2018.
The contract includes early termination clauses, but in the event of an early termination initiated by the city Neace could receive a severance fee of one year’s salary at his current salary rate.
The council also appointed Perry to the position of interim city clerk during the duration of her employment, which will end April 21, 2018.
The former city clerk Denise Williams was “let go as the city goes through a re-organization,” Neace said following the meeting on Monday. He said the city is looking for someone with utility billing experience to fill the city clerk’s position.
Parrish said only a brief discussion had been held on the need for a special election to fill the mayor’s seat and it is too late to have the seat on the ballot for the May election. The city could possibly vote on this during the General Election in November.
