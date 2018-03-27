MAYSVILLE - Tiffany Amber Wright Gossitte, 26, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Born in Demorest, Georgia on December 10, 1991, she was the daughter of Scott and Patricia Parson Wright of Maysville. She enjoyed writing poems, music, camping, and spending time with her family, especially her children. Mrs. Wright was a homemaker and of the Baptist denomination. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Beverly Paige Wright.
Survivors in addition to her parents, include her son, Brentley Gossitte, Royston; daughter, Bailey Leeann Gossitte, Royston; brothers, Joshua Wright and Darren Wright, both of Maysville; grandparents, Lloyd and Barbara Hardy Parson, Maysville, and James L. Wright, Baltimore, Md.
Memorial services are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home & Habersham Crematory of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
Tiffany Gossitte (03-24-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry