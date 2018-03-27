Mary Costa (03-24-18)

COLBERT - Mary Elizabeth Johnson Costa, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Mary was born June 1, 1951, in Athens, Ga., the daughter of the late James Maryland Johnson Sr., and Pauline Gabriel Johnson. She was preceded in death by her brother, James M. Johnson Jr., and Virginia Johnson Russell.
Survivors include a son, Matthew Costa, Colbert; daughter, Dina Costa Treff; daughter-in-law, Lori Treff, Bishop; and three grandchildren, Jack, Robert, and Garrett Maerz; sisters, Rachel Coker (Randolph), Comer, Ann Brooks (Ray), Danielsville, Linda Hunnius (Jim Walls), Richmond, Va., and Carol Allen (Bob), Colbert; brother-in-law Huerlan Russell; and many nieces and nephews. Her former father-in-law, Ralph Costa Sr., held a very special place in her heart.
Mary was a strong woman who loved her family more than words can express. She was always so giving and willing to help others. She was retired from a long career of working in child care centers in the Athens area, most recently at Miracle Years of Learning in Colbert Ga. She also spent several years at Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary in Athens. Mary resided in Springhill Homes in Colbert, where she enjoyed being an active part of the community and spending time with her neighbors.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville.
Flowers are accepted, but please refrain from sending cemetery arrangements as there will be no burial at this time.
Anyone that would like to visit the family outside of the visitation may do so anytime Thursday, March 29, at the residence of Dina and Lori Treff, 2858 Whitlow Creek Drive, Bishop, Ga.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
