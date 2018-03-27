'Nick' Hendrix (03-25-18)

BRASELTON - LeRoy Nicholas "Nick" Hendrix, 72, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at his residence.
Born on March 7, 1946 in Birmingham, Ala., he was the son of the late Roy and Addie Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix was a retired computer programmer for Total Systems and was a member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
Survivors include his wife, Delores K. Hendrix, Braselton; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Andrea Hendrix, Jefferson; grandchildren, Colton, Kyler and Hadlee Hendrix; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patsy and David Greer, Hoschton; brother, Floyd Hendrix, Birmingham, Ala.; sister, Adilee Collins, Pell City, Ala.; and a number of other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March, 29, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, Gainesville. Dr. Bill Coates will officiate. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, Church Parlor on March 29 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Following the service, there will be a brief reception in the church parlor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to (1) PICK (Parents of Infants and Children with Kernicterus, P.O. Box 11663, Overland Park, KS 66207 or donate via PayPal through their website www.pic-k.org by clicking "Donate" tab and then the "GIVE" icon in honor of his grandson, Colton; or, (2) First Baptist Church of Gainesville Ministry of Caring, 751 Green Street Gainesville, GA 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Braselton Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
