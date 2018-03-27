Nelle Wood-Tate (03-26-18)

Nelle Moore Wood-Tate, 93, wife of Talmadge Tate, died Monday, March 26, 2018, at Hospice House.
Born in Comer, Ga., she was the daughter of the late John Coon Moore and Sallie M. Hammond Moore. She was retired from Parke Davis/Professional Medical Products and was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George O. Wood; son, Larry Dale Wood; and brother, James Moore, Colbert, Ga.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Glenda Wood Bundrick, Newberry; grandchildren, Michelle Allison Bundrick Bodie (James, Jr.), Greenwood, and Leitha Marie Bundrick, Newberry; great-grandchildren, Hanna Elizabeth Moore, Greenwood, Joshua "J. J." Finlay and Maddox Finlay, both of Newberry.
Services will be at held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Nelle's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Harley Funeral Home, Greenwood, SC, are in charge of arrangements.
