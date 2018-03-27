JEFFERSON - Dean Bentley, Jr., 77, entered into rest Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Mr. Bentley was born in Athens, the son of the late Alvin Dean Bentley, Sr. and Mamie Lou Dye Bentley, and was a member of Galilee Christian Church. Mr. Bentley graduated from Athens High School and Louisville Electronic College and enjoyed a long career as Southeast Regional Manager with Beckman Instruments along with serving as a Councilman for the City of Arcade for over 20 years. Mr. Bentley was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Ray Bentley.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Ross Bentley, Jefferson; two sons, Jeffery Barrett Bentley and Kelly Dean Bentley, both of Jefferson; two sisters, Betty Bost and her husband George, Melbourne, Fla., and Judy Whidby and her husband Jerry, Urbanna, Va.; and two grandchildren, Brandon Bentley, Seattle, Wash. and Stacey Dinh and her husband Hieu, Buford.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 29, from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman and Mayor Doug Haynie officiating with burial to follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Matt Cook, Mark Maynor, Brandon Bentley, Cory Crane, Hugh Dinh, Rich Lindauer and John Brandon. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Galilee Christian Church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Dean Bentley Jr. (03-25-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry