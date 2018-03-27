Carl mayor resigns, special election planned

The Town of Carl is planning a special election May 22 to fill the vacant mayoral seat following Mayor Joshua Godfrey’s resignation earlier this month.
Godfrey stepped down March 15 for personal and family reasons, less than three months after he took office in January. He defeated incumbent David Brock in an election in November, 24 votes to 19. The town council voted last week to call the special election.
Qualifying began Monday at City Hall, 1690 Carl-Bethlehem Road, and runs through Thursday. Qualifying hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Qualifying is $60 and open only to town residents.
No one had qualified as of early Tuesday afternoon.
If only one person qualifies, they will automatically win the seat. If no one qualifies, the town will have to make another call for a special election, clerk Deana Davis said.
