Melaine Sewell (03-17-18)

AUBURN - Melaine Sewell, 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Mrs. Sewell was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Elenora Krause; and brothers, Michael Krause, Jeffrey Krause, and Steven Krause.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Sewell, Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Harold Peace, Winder; granddaughters, Mackenzie Peace, Tegan Peace; siblings, Paul Krause, Katherine Powers, Russell Krause, and Claudia Ljunggren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, at Sharon Baptist Church in Auburn. Pastors Le Gibson and Jerry Brown will officiate. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 30, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road S.W., Lawrenceville. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.
