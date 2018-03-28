GIRLS SOCCER: Red Raiders overwhelm Cedar Shoals

It took a little while to really get going, but once Madison County started scoring goals, there just wasn’t anything the Jaguars could do to stop them.
The Red Raiders routed Cedar Shoals 9-0, thanks in part to Parker Minish’s history making hat trick. She broke the school record for goals in a career with her three Tuesday night with 46 goals.
Besides Minish, six other Raiders hit the back of the net. Stormie Melendez, Mary-Michael Chasteen, Sarah Jacobs, Kinley Phipps, Hallee Nash and Emily Bartlett all added a goal each.
The final goal came with just over 20 minutes left on the clock. Reno decided to take his entire attack off the field. Nash was the only scorer left with Minish and company on the bench. Yet the Red Raider’s still found chances to get the mercy rule goal.
“This is a game where we took what we wanted to do and we implemented it pretty well,” said head coach Lee Reno. “Goals were coming pretty quick in the sense that we started off slow and played sloppy. We were bunched up in the middle and we had to remind ourselves to spread out to create opportunities. After we did that, the goals started coming.”
Minish’s record-breaking performance came in her second game back with the team after an injury forced her to miss 10 games and most of the season opener. She returned last Friday in limited action against Stephens County. But she played a larger role, despite coming off the bench Tuesday night.
“It was a roller coaster, up and down, I was cleared and then I wasn’t, then I reinjured it,” Minish said. “I know that a lot of people don’t think that I get my spirits down, which I try not to. I try to stay positive. But it’s tough when you watch everyone else continue to get better and your team grow, play all these games and continue to get better as a team. It was hard to not be out there with them. It was exciting to see and be a part of it, even though I wasn’t playing. But it feels really good to be back to be out there. It’s crazy to think we have a chance at state this year. I’m super excited for everything the girls and I have been working on, scoring a bunch of goals and getting into state. ”
Madison County gets first region win over Stephens County
To call Friday night’s game with Stephens County a must win was an understatement. Following losses to Jefferson and North Oconee to start region play, Madison County needed a win over Stephens County to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The pressure didn’t seem to bother the Red Raiders though. They took care of business by trouncing Stephens County 4-0. Melendez, Jacobs, Bartlett and Phillips each scored a goal for Madison County.
They had some trouble penetrating through Stephens County’s defense though. Knowing Madison County has had trouble scoring goals all year, Stephens kept their defense back, crowded the box and passing lanes to keep the Raiders chances to a minimum. That strategy worked for Stephens County for 77 minutes, yet perfect passing and a rainbow goal had the Raiders in front 3-0 at that point.
10 minutes after the opening whistle, Chasteen made a flawless pass into the box to Melendez. The ball was placed at a spot where only she could get to it. The keeper tried to though and put herself out of position, giving up an easy goal.
They wouldn’t score for the rest of the first half, but just two minutes into the second half, Nash lined up for a free kick around 40 yards away from the goal. The kick bounced off the keeper towards Jacobs who toed the ball into the top of the net.
32 minutes would pass before their next goal. Frustrated at not finding ways into the box, Bartlett lofted the ball towards the goal. She found just the right spot over the keeper and under the cross bar to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead.
Phillips finally got penetration into the Stephens County defense at the 77th minute when she took the ball herself into the box. She ran all the way down to the boundary line before turning towards the goal and striking the ball past the keeper to make it a 4-0 ball game.
The game wasn’t just notable for being the Red Raider’s first region win of 2018. Parker Minish returned after missing the previous 10 games with an injury. She checked in at the 20th minute to a standing ovation from the Danielsville crowd.
“I was just so enthusiastic about being able to play with my girls again,” Minish said. “Of course, I was even more excited to play a region game. That was nice.
Upcoming schedule
Madison County vs. Oconee County, Friday 5:30 p.m., Madison County High school.
The Red Raiders can clinch a spot in the AAAA State Tournament with a victory.
