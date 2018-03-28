BOYS SOCCER: Winning streak snapped at Cedar Shoals in overtime

The Madison County boys’ soccer team was one of the hottest teams in Region 8-AAAA after last week. But that cooled off Tuesday night via an overtime loss to Cedar Shoals.
The Red Raiders entered the game on a three-game winning streak, outscoring teams 22-0 in that span of time. But the Jaguars snapped the win-streak and the clean-streak with a 3-2 victory.
“This was an intense match,” said head coach Jose Rodriguez. “I did not expect anything less from our boys. We did shoot ourselves in the foot at the beginning with those two simple goals they had. We started to possess more and we started to realize that were still in this match. We tied them and then unfortunately that last minute goal in overtime really got us.”
The 240-plus stretch of minutes without giving up a goal came to an abrupt end just three minutes into the game when a Cedar Shoals striker broke free and blasted a one-on-one shot past keeper Michael Self. The same player broker free down the sidelines at the 18th minute to set up another one-on-one shot. That would be all the damage he could do for the rest of the game, but Cedar Shoals had some distance with a 2-0 lead, in spite of Madison County generating more on an attack in the first 20 minutes.
The Raider’s attack finally produced points at the 21st minute with a stunning set-piece. Eric Bravo was awarded a free kick just outside the box, His kicked sailed to Adam Jackson who headed the ball to Francisco Bolanos right in front of the goal behind the keepers back.
Madison County tied the game in the 35th minute off another set piece. This time a corner kick from Bryan Pacheco was headed into the goal by Peter Faulkner.
“We’ve been working on set pieces,” Rodriguez said. “It’s working great and it shows that the boys are buying in to what we’re doing. We’re making sure we use Faulkner a lot on set pieces. He’s phenominal.”
The game would remain tied for the next 52 minutes. Cedar Shoals controlled the attack in the second half, but nothing got past Self. He saved numerous goals throughout the half to send the game into overtime. He remained brilliant in the second overtime. But fatigue caught up with the Raiders at this point and Cedar Shoals knocked one past him at the 87th minute to tale a 3-2 lead. The game ended three minutes later in the second overtime.
This is not a setback for the Red Raiders though. It has no bearing on their state playoff hopes and Cedar Shoals is a high-quality soccer program in the state. Taking them to overtime shows that Madison County soccer is still heading in a good direction.
“Losing sucks, but it’s one of those losses where we definitely see ourselves taking the right steps,” he said. “I do hate it for the seniors because, this is a year where the foundation is laid and it takes a long time to build.”
Madison County can finish that foundation this Friday night with a victory over Oconee County. Win and they’re in the state tournament.
Madison County blanks Stephens County for first region win
Madison County’s scoreless streak eclipsed 240 minutes Friday night in a 4-0 thrashing of Stephens County. The win puts Madison County at 1-2 in Region 8-AAAA and within one game of making the state tournament.
“This is our first region win in over a year,” Rodriguez said. “We didn’t win any last year, and to win in a 4-0 fashion, it’s composure, that’s the biggest thing. And I told the boys that, I didn’t just want to win, I wanted to win with our style of play.”
Bolanos led the Red Raiders with two goals, Pacheco and Raul Bolanos added one goal each.
Pacheco started by scoring on a cross into the goal, he found a nice spot under the bar to give the Red Raiders an early 1-0 lead. Francisco Bolanos increased the lead to 2-0 at halftime by driving into the box from the left side and sliding the ball into the net. Late in the second half, Raul Bolanos drove into the box through two defenders and found an wide open shot to take a 3-0 lead. Francisco Bolanos sealed the game later on with a hard shot from outside the box that found that top left corner of the goal.
“Francisco Bolanos has done phenomenal as a striker,” Rodriguez said. “He’s been keeping us in games, he makes a lot of movement. That last goal he scored was a banger.”
Upcoming schedule
Madison County vs. Oconee County, Friday 7:30 p.m., Madison County High school.
The Red Raiders can clinch a spot in the AAAA State Tournament with a victory.
BOYS SOCCER: Winning streak snapped at Cedar Shoals in overtime
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry