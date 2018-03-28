In a marquee GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA matchup Friday afternoon, the Apalachee High School Lady Wildcats soccer team fell in yet another close matchup against Dacula High School.
Ninety minutes were not enough to decide the contest as neither Apalachee nor Dacula could manage a goal in regulation or two five-minute overtime periods. The Lady Falcons took the 1-0 victory on penalty kicks.
The loss was disappointing for Lady Wildcat players but coach Scott Bates tried to remind them there was still plenty to play for this season.
“We can be disappointed in the outcome but not with the effort,” Bates said. “Dacula has some very good players. However, we also have some very good players as well.”
“I hate penalty kicks,” Bates said of the way Friday night’s match was determined. “When you get to that point anything can happen and it’s not really a good way to determine a winner. At times we were the better team and at times they were. It was a tough one for us to lose.”
The win by the Lady Falcons (10-2 overall, 7-1 in region) gave them the inside track at this point to the No. 1 seed in the region. Apalachee (8-3-1, 5-3 following a 2-1 loss at Lanier on Tuesday) are sitting in third place. The Lady Wildcats would likely need to win their final two region contests against Habersham Central and Winder-Barrow and get some help from Dacula and Gainesville against Lanier. The Lady Longhorns could take over first place with a win against Dacula on Thursday.
See more in the March 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Soccer: Lady Wildcats fall in penalty kicks to Dacula, lose at Lanier, drop to third in region standings
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry