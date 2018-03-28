Soccer: WBHS teams swept at Habersham, playoff hopes in jeopardy

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 28. 2018
The Winder-Barrow girls and boys soccer teams’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after both teams lost GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA matches at Habersham Central on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldoggs lost 3-1 to the Lady Raiders, who avenged a 4-3 loss at Winder-Barrow on March 9. The Lady Bulldoggs are now 4-9 overall and 1-7 in region play, two games back of Gainesville with two region matches left to play.
They will need to win those final two contests — at Gainesville on Thursday and at home over rival Apalachee on April 13 — and get some help to qualify for the tournament.
The Winder-Barrow boys are in the same boat, following a 2-1 loss at Habersham on Tuesday. The Bulldoggs had beaten the Raiders in penalty kicks March 9, but now find themselves 2-6 in region play (5-7-1 overall) and two games behind fourth-place Lanier with two matches left.
The Lady Bulldoggs’ match at Gainesville begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.