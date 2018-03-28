The Winder-Barrow girls and boys soccer teams’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after both teams lost GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA matches at Habersham Central on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldoggs lost 3-1 to the Lady Raiders, who avenged a 4-3 loss at Winder-Barrow on March 9. The Lady Bulldoggs are now 4-9 overall and 1-7 in region play, two games back of Gainesville with two region matches left to play.
They will need to win those final two contests — at Gainesville on Thursday and at home over rival Apalachee on April 13 — and get some help to qualify for the tournament.
The Winder-Barrow boys are in the same boat, following a 2-1 loss at Habersham on Tuesday. The Bulldoggs had beaten the Raiders in penalty kicks March 9, but now find themselves 2-6 in region play (5-7-1 overall) and two games behind fourth-place Lanier with two matches left.
The Lady Bulldoggs’ match at Gainesville begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Soccer: WBHS teams swept at Habersham, playoff hopes in jeopardy
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry