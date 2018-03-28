Baseball: BCA completes sweep of Holy Spirit Prep with 8-2 victory

Wednesday, March 28. 2018
Bethlehem Christian Academy’s baseball team completed a regular-season sweep of GISA Region 1-AAA foe Holy Spirit Prep with an 8-2 win in Atlanta on Tuesday.
The victory followed the Knights’ 13-10 home win over Holy Spirit Prep last Thursday.
Dylan Parker started Tuesday’s game for the Knights (7-6, 2-2 region) and worked 4 2/3 innings while striking out two, walking one and allowing two runs.
Patrick Wallace worked 2 1/3 innings in relief, allowing no runs and striking out three batters.
At the plate, Andrew Klein had a double and RBI and scored two runs. Wallace had two hits, including a double and also drove in two runs. Ethan Guthas added a triple with two RBI.
Ryan Whitlow and Parker also contributed offensively.
“We played really well,” BCA coach Matt Nicks said. “The offense came around and we played solid defense. Our pitchers threw strikes and let our defense makes plays behind them.”
See more in the March 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
