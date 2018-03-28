The Apalachee baseball team got a sterling effort from starting pitcher Hunter Parks on Monday, but Lanier’s Zach Murray was a little bit better.
Murray gave up just three hits and struck out eight as he pitched a complete-game 1-0 shutout over the Wildcats in the first of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
It was the third straight loss for Apalachee, which dropped to 12-5 overall and 1-3 in region play.
The Longhorns (12-7, 3-1) scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-out RBI single by Austin Paschall. That spoiled a terrific outing by Parks, who surrendered only five hits, struck out five and allowed just two walks.
The Wildcats got off to a promising start in the top of the seventh when DJ Smith led off with a single. But Murray induced a ground-ball double play off the bat of Nate Hodnett and then fanned Parker Miller to preserve the victory.
Apalachee mustered two more scoring threats earlier in the game. Its best chance came in the third when Jake Hopkins led off with a single and courtesy runner Joey Salvaggio stole second with nobody out. But Murray worked around the jam, getting Jarrett Wallace to fly out and striking out Chase Chancey before Salvaggio was caught stealing third to end the inning.
The Wildcats were scheduled to continue their series with the Longhorns at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at Apalachee.
They’ll wrap up the series Friday at 5:55 p.m. back at Lanier, and the Wildcats will then open up a three-game set with Dacula at home Monday.
See more in the March 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Baseball: Apalachee’s Parks outdueled in 1-0 loss at Lanier
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry