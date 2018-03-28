Baseball: Winder-Barrow holds off Dacula 3-1 in series opener

Unlike last season, when Winder-Barrow went undefeated in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play and ran away with the region title, this year’s race could wind up being much tighter.
But the Bulldoggs are off to a solid start in their bid to hold onto the crown, picking up a 3-1 home victory over Dacula on Monday to move to 3-1 in region play. The win came on the heels of last week’s region series against Gainesville, which saw the sixth-ranked Bulldoggs (10-7 overall) take two of three from the Red Elephants.
“I consider every one of these like gold,” Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith said after the win Monday. “Our goal is to win the region again. Everyone’s wanting to do that, and so coming out and winning the first series and then the first game of this series is a good start. (Dacula is) a good team. For us (Monday), it was a matter of just scraping together a couple runs and situationally putting the ball in play to move guys over and do all the little things we needed to score.
“We’re a good, young, scrappy group right now.”
The Bulldoggs grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the second when Austin Lockridge doubled down the left-field line and Trace Wells’ bloop single to center scored courtesy runner CJ Harrison.
Winder-Barrow padded its cushion in the third on an RBI single by Sam Darling that chased home Hunter Marsh and again in the fourth on a double by Blake Friend that plated Wells.
That was enough run support for starting pitcher Austin Lockridge, who gave up just one run on four hits along with a pair of walks and two hit batsmen over the first five innings. But the junior southpaw began to tire in the sixth, walking the first two batters he faced and bringing Smith out to the mound. The coach opted to bring in reliever Jackson Shook, and the move paid off as the senior right-hander worked around some suspense for the six-out save.
After getting a groundout and popout, Shook issued a free pass of his own to load the bases, but then forced a knubber back to the mound and threw to first to escape the jam.
Shook surrendered a pair of singles in the seventh, but got another ground ball back to the mound and threw on to first to complete the save.
“Our guys did a pretty good job of throwing strikes and forcing poor contact,” Smith said of Lockridge and Shook. “We had a couple of goals with our pitch counts per inning and they did really well with that and kept us in the ball game.”
