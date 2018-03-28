The Apalachee girls track and field team toppled 10 other teams to win the Johnny’s Pizza Apalachee Invitational on Saturday, while the Wildcat boys took second out of 12 teams, finishing behind North Oconee.
The girls 4x100-meter relay team of Samira Barnett, Sierra Barnett, Tahlia Ferguson and Joanna Gross won (49.91 seconds), as did the 4x400-meter relay team of Sierra Barnett, Destiny Gibbs, Ferguson and Gross (4:06.89).
Nakia Hooks won the shot put (34 feet, 2 inches), while Johnae Thompson was third (28 feet, 11.5 inches).
Ferguson won the 400-meter dash (59.13 seconds), followed by Destiny Gibbs (1:00.39). Ferguson also took third in the 200-meter dash (26.88).
Maya Mason finished second in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), and Gross took second in the 300-meter hurdles (50.57 seconds).
Sierra Barnett finished third in the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches), while Samira Barnett was third in the 100-meter dash (13.09 seconds)
Aniah Wooten finished third in the triple jump (30 feet, 9.5 inches).
In boys action, Kevin Haley won the 400-meter dash (49.49 seconds) and was second in the 200-meter dash (22.79).
Harry Malik Wiggins won the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and was followed by Adarius Andrews in third (5 feet, 10 inches).
Gordon Keadle took second in the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches).
Apalachee’s teams return to action Friday in the Barberitos Invitational at Oconee County High School.
Track and Field: Apalachee girls win, boys take second at home invitational
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry