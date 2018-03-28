Track and Field: BCA teams split meet at Trinity

Wednesday, March 28. 2018
The Bethlehem Christian Academy track and field teams split a dual meet at Trinity Christian School in Dublin on March 21. The Lady Knights won with 190 points over the Lady Crusaders (152), while the BCA boys fell 176-136.
For the Lady Knights, Kaleigh Roseland won the 100-meter dash (13.59 seconds), Carson McKee won the 200-meter dash (29.49) and Autumn Shepherd won the 400-meter dash (1:11.72).
Laura Clifford won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles (19.02 and 56.57 seconds, respectively). Madisyn James took first in the discus (45 feet, 9.5 inches), while Catherine Doolittle won the shot put (22 feet, 4 inches).
The girls 4x100-meter relay team also won (57.92 seconds).
In boys action, Collin Lancaster won the 1,600-meter run (4:43), while Grant Holman took first in the 3,200-meter run (14:15).
Both BCA teams were scheduled to return to action Wednesday at John Milledge Academy.
