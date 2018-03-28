Lois Edwards (03-27-18)

JEFFERSON - Lois Wright Edwards, 88, entered into rest Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Mrs. Edwards was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Jim and Ila Gee Wright. She was a homemaker and farmer and a member of Oconee Baptist Church. Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by a brother, J.W. Wright; sister, Reba Mathis; and her husband, James P. Edwards.
Survivors include one daughter, Gail Weeks and her husband Lamar, Jefferson; one grandson, Justin Weeks and his wife Susan, Jefferson; and two great-grandchildren, James and L J Weeks of Jefferson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31, from the Oconee Baptist Church with the Rev. Gene Carlan officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Greg McDonald, Brad Loggins, Brandon Patterson, Dustin Waldrop, Eddie Fleeman, Sammy Martin and Donald Ford. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 30, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
