Resurfacing will begin on State Route 211 at 8 p.m. Monday.
The work will require single, intermittent lane closures Monday through Sunday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
This project is 5.257 miles. It begins in Barrow County north of the I-85 bridge and extends south of state 5oute 53 in Hall County.
The project was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. for $1.7 million. The completion date is August 31.
ThE work will be completed weather-permitting. State transportation crews will wear reflective safety apparel. Motorists are reminded to pay attention in the work zones at night.
Re-paving to start on 211
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry