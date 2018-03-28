Re-paving to start on 211

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, March 28. 2018
Resurfacing will begin on State Route 211 at 8 p.m. Monday.
The work will require single, intermittent lane closures Monday through Sunday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. 

This project is 5.257 miles. It begins in Barrow County north of the I-85 bridge and extends south of state 5oute 53 in Hall County.

The project was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. for $1.7 million. The completion date is August 31. 

ThE work will be completed weather-permitting. State transportation crews will wear reflective safety apparel. Motorists are reminded to pay attention in the work zones at night.
Old Website

