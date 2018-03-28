New high school to be ‘magnet’ for arts, sciences

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, March 28. 2018
The new high school planned for the Sims Academy property is expected to be an arts and sciences magnet school, Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations for the Barrow County School System, told the county board of education Tuesday.
He said plans still are to start grading on the site by summer. The first phase of the building is expected to be complete by the summer of 2020, he said.
The first phase of construction, which is expected to begin in late fall, will be a student center and a classroom wing.
It will complement the science, technology, engineering and math program at Sims. He said the “overarching goal” is to focus on the arts in the building.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the March 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
