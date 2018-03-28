With a big-name opponent in the house, the Jefferson boys’ soccer team scored a big-time win.
Brandon Hudson recorded a goal in the 53rd minute and the Jefferson defense produced another shutout as the Dragons (8-3-1) knocked off ninth-ranked St. Pius X 1-0 in a major region triumph Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m extremely proud of my guys for their performance,” coach Casey Colquitt said. “The effort put forth and chemistry amongst this group of guys is rare. Our boys were up to the task.”
The team will return to action today (Wednesday) at 7:30 p.m. on the road against region foe North Oconee.
In taking down St. Pius X, Jefferson defeated a team with a lengthy championship résumé. The Golden Lions have won 12 state soccer titles, including four straight from 2013-2016.
Colquitt called this a “statement win” for the program.
“St. Pius X has an extremely good team with a proven history,” he said. “The seniors committed to playing club soccer after their freshman year. The senior class is the first group of guys that have truly committed to playing out of season. We are a witness to all their hard work and commitment over the past four years. With that, the junior class really compliments the senior class well.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
