GIRLS' SOCCER: Jackson Co. rolls to another region title

When the buzzer sounded to end the girls’ soccer match between Jackson County Panthers and East Jackson Eagles Friday, the Panthers had not only secured their 19th region win in a row, but they also secured their second straight Region 8-AAA crown.
Behind two goals apiece from Serenity Castillo, Montgomery Garland, McKinna Gilstrap and Lindsey Fowler, the Lady Panthers downed their in-county rival 9-2. Reagan Bewley scored the team’s remaining goal.
The Panthers go for 20 in a row in region play this Friday at Morgan County.
“It feels really good (to clinch region), because last year we had to wait until the Morgan County game,” head coach Matthew Maier said, “because they’re basically our rival in this region.
“To be able to wrap it up without having the pressure of that game, I know the girls really wanted it today, so it feels good.”
Maier said the team’s success and run of scoring six-plus goals in six straight games comes from the girls buying-in to what is being coached to them.
“It’s a lot of movement,” he said. “We’re pulling our backs up, we’re looking for the middle of the field.
“Forwards are making runs. We’re really starting to play our best soccer right now.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
