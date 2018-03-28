BOYS' GOLF: Jackson County boys now 7-1 on the season after win over Dragons

While the weather has been erratic this spring, the Jackson County boys’ golf team has been rather steady on the course.
The Panthers are 7-1 heading into Thursday’s boys’ county championships at Double Oaks Golf Club.
The Panthers most recently defeated non-region rival Jefferson 178-183 at Traditions of Braselton Golf Course this past Thursday.
“(Thursday) was a tough day,” coach A.J. Sibcy said. “Very windy tough course conditions. We can’t seem to catch a break with weather this year. Obviously, it is a little more exciting when we get to play Jefferson. We have been so evenly matched the last few years so it is a healthy rivalry.”
Sam Holley led the Panthers with a round of 41. Other top rounds for Jackson County came from Jake Holley (43) and Chad Pittman (44).
“The boys were up to the challenge and performed great,” said Sibcy, whose team’s only loss this season came to Hart County. “We left a lot of shots out there that we have to clean up, but I feel like we are making strides. Now our attention turns to the county championship next week.”
Inclement weather disrupted the Panthers’ schedule last week. The team’s match last Tuesday was cancelled halfway through due to unexpected rain. Cold and windy conditions prevented the team from playing Commerce the following day.
