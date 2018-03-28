BOYS' TENNIS: Dragons clinch No. 1 seed with ‘roller coaster’ win

Jefferson trailed and later endured an hour-long rain delay, but ultimately emerged with a win and the outright No. 1 seed for Region 8-AAAA tournament.
The Dragons outlasted St. Pius X 3-2 at home last Tuesday to complete a 5-0 run through Region 8-AAAA regular-season play.
“(Last) Tuesday was a roller coaster of a day,” Jefferson coach Dawson Bryan said of the March 20 win. “I looked around at one point in the early stages and realized we were down on three courts, losing the first set.”
Jefferson prevailed in two of three singles matches with Marcus Berninger winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Blake Lathrop 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
“Marcus won easily at one, and Blake was a warrior at two for us,” Bryan said.
In the swing match of the night, Del Jakins and Caleb Wells rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Del and Caleb lost a close first set that I thought they were well on their way to winning,” Bryan said. “To their credit, they dug deep and were able to put a great second set together.”
