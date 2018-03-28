Both Akera Benton and Clay Pender used a collegiate stage to better their own school records.
Competing at the Florida State Relays, Benton covered a distance of 38-05.5 in the triple jump Saturday to break her own school mark, while Pender ran a personal-best 1:53.57 in the 800 meters Friday, breaking his own school record of 1:53.75.
Pender, who also finished 14th in the 1,600 meters with a career-best 4:24. has committed to run track and field at the University of Georgia.
Thomas Martin also competed at Florida State, placing eighth in the pole vault (13-09.25).
Benton was the lone female representing Jefferson at the meet, but the 10 points earned in the triple jump ranked Jefferson 21st out of 56 schools in the team standings.
The Jefferson boys — with just Pender and Martin competing — finished 34th out of 53 teams.
TRACK AND FIELD: Benton, Pender break own school records
