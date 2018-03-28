While it may take a toll on his hairline, Jefferson coach Tommy Knight will gladly take all the one-run wins his team can muster.
The Dragons (10-6, 3-1) have won seven games this season by a single run, with their biggest coming Monday with a 2-1 region win over fourth-ranked Stephens County at home.
“It’s what we do I guess,” Knight said. “It doesn’t make it any easier and my hair is falling out as a coach … but it was fun tonight.”
The Dragons travel to Stephens County today (Wednesday) for a 5:55 p.m. game and will close the three-game series with the Indians Friday at home at 5:55 p.m.
Monday’s win moved Jefferson into a first-place tie with the Indians (17-2, 3-1). This marks the second straight series for the Dragons against a top-10 team in Class AAAA.
“We seem to play better when we have a good challenge on our hands,” Knight said. “We know that it’s going to be tough. Our guys focus and zone in and do a better job.”
Jefferson starting pitcher Patrick Hickox produced yet another stellar stat line, tossing a complete game, four-hitter with no walks and four strikeouts in a game that only took an hour and 27 minutes to complete.
Those numbers came without Hickox having his best stuff. Knight said the lefty missed some spots that he rarely misses and left some balls up in the strike zone.
“He didn’t have his stuff, but he still had a great outing,” Knight said, “which is the sign of a good pitcher.”
At the plate, Lane Watkins went 2-for-3 with an RBI. With the game tied 1-1, Watkins drove home the go-ahead run with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning to score Zac Corbin, who reached base with a two-out double.
Dragons continue to pull out close wins, improve to 10-6
