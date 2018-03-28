GIRLS' SOCCER: Dragons fall to five-time defending state champs in PKs

The Jefferson girls’ soccer team dropped a key region game, but coach Molly McCarty didn’t want her team to lose sight of what had transpired in 90 minutes of play Friday.
The Dragons (7-3-1, 2-1) held five-time defending state champion St. Pius X off the scoreboard for the entirety of regulation and overtime before losing 4-2 on PKs in a matchup of top-10 teams at Jefferson Memorial Stadium.
“All we asked tonight was to give the best that they could give, and they did … no goals were scored against us,” McCarty said.
The Golden Lions, ranked No. 3 in Class AAAA, converted all four of their PK attempts to pull out the victory. Caroline Shea, Lauren Bynum, Helen Kolkner and Maggie Green all found the back of the net for St. Pius X. Jefferson’s Vayda Kozup and Katelyn Pontzer were the only Dragons to convert PKs.
Seventh-ranked Jefferson pushed the game to overtime, then penalty kicks, due in large part to the performance of goal keeper Sophia LaMar, who recorded 28 saves.
