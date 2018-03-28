BASEBALL: Jackson Co. gets back in win column with non-region victory

The Jackson County baseball team salvaged some of its weekend after suffering a pair of losses on Friday.
Down 3-0 after three innings on Saturday, the visiting Panthers struck for five unanswered runs in rallying for a 5-3 non-region win over Banks County. The comeback included a four-run fifth inning during which Jackson County took the lead.
Logan Stockton and Zac Saine led Jackson County with two hits each.
While Jackson County returned to the win column with the victory, its two region losses Friday came in region play in a doubleheader against Franklin County. The Lions posted a 5-2 win in the opener and won the nightcap 7-1.
The losses dropped the Panthers to 4-4 in region play. Jackson County, as of Monday, sat in third place in the 8-AAA standings.
Jackson County picked up its most recent region win last Tuesday (March 20), beating rival East Jackson 14-0 to sweep a three-game series with the Eagles.
The Panthers scored 10 runs in the third inning in the rout.
Paul Foley threw an abbreviated shutout, working five frames and allowing six hits and no walks while striking out five batters. He also pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the second inning.
Foley helped out his own cause, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Foley drove in all three of those runs during the third inning in two separate at bats as the Panthers brought 15 batters to the plate.
Others with big nights at the plate were Grey Akins, who finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Walker Fryer, who went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Stockton, Spencer Starkweather, Tanner Crump, Saine and Reed Drake each drove home one run. The Panthers finished with 12 hits.
