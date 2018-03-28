SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Multiple Panthers place first at home track invitational

Wednesday, March 28. 2018
TRACK AND FIELD

Jackson Co. girls
•ROBINSON, HARBIN WIN AT PANTHER INVITATIONAL (FRIDAY): Jackson County’s Jenna Robinson won the high jump, clearing 5-02, and Karis Harbin grabbed first in the discus with a throw of 111-01 at Friday’s Panther Invitational. Jaycie Ponce grabbed second in the 3,200 meters (13.14.54) and third in the 1,600 meters (5:59.54).

Jackson boys
•CAYLOR VAULTS TO VICTORY AT PANTHER MEET (FRIDAY): Seth Caylor vaulted 13-00 to place first in that event at the Panther Invitational, while Miquel Jimenez was the runner-up in the high jump (5-10). Russell Hendley finished third in the 1,600 meters (4:48.06), while James Elder was third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.83). Noah Hayes t
