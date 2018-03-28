GOLF
Jefferson boys
•JACKSON CO. 178, JEFFERSON 183 (THURSDAY): Douglas Holloway shot a 37 in the Dragons’ loss to non-region rival Jackson County last week. The girls’ match was not an official match since Jackson County only had two golfers. The boys’ and girls’ matches against Mountain View the previous day were canceled.
•JEFFERSON 182, WINDER-BARROW 207 (MONDAY): Douglas Holloway and Blake Thompson led the way for the Dragons, shooting 39 and 42 respectively as Jefferson downed Class AAAAAA Winder-Barrow. “Douglas is playing great golf right now and we look for him to continue to play well leading into county and area,” coach Matt Sims said. “Blake has also been playing well. We are counting on these two to do big things for us this year.”
Jack Kelly added a 48. Grayson Sorrells and Micah Webb both shot a 53 to round out the scoring.
Jefferson girls
•WINDER-BARROW 156, JEFFERSON 171: Taylor Sorrow led the Dragons with a round of 49 in cold and windy conditions. Others scoring were Kayli McDaniel (60) and Mikayla Simonton (62).
TENNIS
Jefferson girls
•ST. PIUS X 5, JEFFERSON 0 (LAST TUESDAY): Visiting St. Pius X swept each line last week to hand the Dragons a region loss. The girls’ team, which was set to play Tuesday against Jackson County (results were not available at press time), will close their regular season today (Wednesday) at home against North Hall.
SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Holloway, Thompson lead Dragon golfers to win
