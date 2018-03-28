SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Cameron Ford's round of 41 leads CHS to win over East Jackson

Wednesday, March 28. 2018
GOLF

Commerce girls
•COMMERCE 147, EAST JACKSON 169 (MONDAY): Cameron Ford led the way with a 41 for Commerce, her best score of the year, according to head coach Warren Standridge. Kristin Tash shot 51, Ellie Wilkes a 55 and Autumn Mathis a 56. The Lady Tigers also shot 300 Saturday at the Athens Classic.

Commerce boys
•TIGERS COMPETE IN WARRIOR INVITATIONAL (SATURDAY): Josh Campbell led the way for Commerce, carding an 80 in Cleveland. Jeremy Davis shot 81.

TRACK

Commerce girls
•KATE MASSEY WINS AT PANTHER INVITATIONAL (FRIDAY): Kate Massey won the 3,200-meter run at the Friday Night Panther Invitational at Jackson County with a time of 12:49.92.
