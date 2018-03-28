BOYS' TENNIS: Jackson Co. boys clinch No. 1 seed for region tourney

Wednesday, March 28. 2018
While the region tournament title is what matters, the Jackson County boys’ tennis team can boast regular season 8-AAA championship bragging rights.
The Panthers (13-2, 9-0) downed East Jackson 4-1 Thursday to clinch the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-AAA tournament in April. Jackson County then picked up a 4-1 win over the Eagles Monday to add to their region win total.
Jackson County also ventured outside region play, finishing third at a tournament in Marietta Friday. The final two rounds of this tournament had been postponed from last weekend due to rain.
The Panthers fell to private school powerhouse Blessed Trinity 4-1, but beat Bremen, an Elite Eight team in Class AAA last year, 4-1.
Jackson County closes region play today (Wednesday), hosting Morgan County. The 8-AAA tournament begins April 11.
•JACKSON CO. GIRLS NOW 8-7: The Jackson County girls’ team defeated East Jackson in a pair of routs Thursday and Monday, but — sandwiched in between that — lost a pair of Marietta tournament matches Friday. The team is now 8-7 on the year and 6-3 in region play.
